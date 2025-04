The Brewers acquired Espinal from the Royals on Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Espinal is the PTBNL in the Mark Canha trade that occurred on March 21. The 19-year-old right-hander pitched 19.1 innings in the Dominican Summer League last season, making five starts, and turned in a 3.72 ERA, 10.71 K/9 and 8.84 BB/9 across 11 total appearances.