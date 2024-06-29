Rea (7-2) yielded two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings Friday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Cubs.

Rea looked strong aside from a speed bump in the fourth inning. He gave up a solo shot to Seiya Suzuki before Dansby Swanson drove in another run. Rea set new season highs with eight strikeouts and 15 whiffs, including six via the sinker. He hasn't lost a start since May 19; in seven outings since then, he's 4-0 with a 3.03 ERA. Rea is now sporting a 3.61 ERA and 62:28 K:BB through 87.1 innings. His next start is projected to be in Colorado.