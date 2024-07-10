Rea (8-3) allowed seven runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Pirates.

Rea had his best start of the year last Wednesday at Colorado, turning in seven shutout innings, but he followed it up with a season-high seven runs against this time. The right-hander's lack of consistency is a little concerning, though this was just the second time in his last eight appearances that he's given up more than three runs. For the season, Rea is sporting a 3.81 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 69:30 K:BB through 99.1 innings over 18 appearances (16 starts). He's tentatively projected for a home start versus the Nationals in his next outing.