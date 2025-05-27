Thomas (elbow) began a rehab assignment Monday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, giving up two earned runs on three hits and one walk over one inning.
The southpaw has been on the shelf since April 8 with left elbow arthritis and could need close to the full 30-day rehab window to shake off the rust before the Brewers bring him back from the 60-day injured list. Once he's activated, the Rule 5 selection will likely fill a low-leverage role in the Milwaukee bullpen.
