Thomas had surgery July 16 to remove bone spurs and repair his UCL with internal brace, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

After undergoing surgery, Thomas will likely be able to return in the early half or middle of the 2026 season. The Rule-5 draft pick was not able to see much playing time prior to the injury as he made just two appearances.

