Brewers' Cooper Pratt: Headed for call-up

Pratt was removed Sunday from Triple-A Nashville's game against Durham prior to the sixth inning and will be recalled prior to the Brewers' next game Tuesday against the Guardians, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old's eventual promotion to the majors seemed inevitable at some point in 2026, after he signed an eight-year, $50 million extension with Milwaukee in early April. Though Pratt has posted a modest .735 OPS at Triple-A this season, he's been running hot since mid-May, batting .281 with four home runs and six stolen bases while walking at a 10.1 percent clip over his last 25 games with Nashville. Pratt has played exclusively at shortstop since 2024, so the Brewers could have him displace Joey Ortiz (.561 OPS over 170 plate appearances on the season) as their primary option at the position.