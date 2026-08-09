Brewers' Cooper Pratt: Heads to IL with hamstring strain

The Brewers placed Pratt on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a right hamstring strain.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy disclosed that Pratt was set to undergo an MRI on Sunday after experiencing hamstring discomfort during Saturday's 4-3 win over the Twins. While the results of Pratt's imaging aren't yet available, the Brewers determined that the rookie's hamstring injury was enough of a concern to keep him out for the next week and a half. David Hamilton will draw the start at shortstop in Sunday's series finale, and he and Joey Ortiz (neck) will likely serve as the Brewers' primary options at the position while Pratt is on the shelf.