Brewers' Cooper Pratt: Logs sixth steal

Pratt went 1-for-3 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 7-4 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

Pratt had gone hitless over his previous five games. The shortstop is batting just .191 with a .517 OPS, six steals, two RBI, five runs scored, one double and no home runs over his first 16 big-league contests. Pratt will need to be steadier with the bat if he's going to maintain a decent amount of playing time, though he does offer quality defense at a tough position.