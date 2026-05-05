Brewers' Cooper Pratt: Nursing sore foot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pratt didn't play Sunday in Triple-A Nashville's 5-1 win over Norfolk due to a sore foot, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
According to McCalvy, the foot issue is considered a minor concern and isn't expected to keep Pratt for long, so the 21-year-old infielder could avoid a stint on Nashville's 7-day injured list. Pratt signed an eight-year, $50.75 million contract extension with Milwaukee just over a month ago, but he's still waiting to make his MLB debut. He'll likely need to improve his production at Triple-A before getting the call to the majors; Pratt is slashing .226/.348/.323 (87 wRC+) with one home run and nine stolen bases over 113 plate appearances with Nashville thus far.
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