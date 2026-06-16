Brewers' Cooper Pratt: Officially called up for MLB debut

The Brewers recalled Pratt from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Word broke Sunday that Pratt was on his way to the big leagues, and his promotion is now officially. The 21-year-old's .241/.349/.386 batting line at Nashville is underwhelming, but he's hit .281 with four home runs and six stolen bases over his last 25 games. Pratt is expected to take over as the Brewers' primary shortstop, leaving David Hamilton and Joey Ortiz to cover third base. He is starting at shortstop and batting eighth Tuesday against the Guardians in his major-league debut.