Pratt is slashing .239/.331/.351 with four home runs, 13 steals, a 10.1 percent walk rate and a 15.1 percent strikeout rate in 54 games for Double-A Biloxi.

Pratt's 27.5 percent hard-hit rate is actually pretty strong, especially for a young shortstop at Double-A, but Pratt has managed just one home run while hitting .223 over his last 36 games. Pratt is the fifth-youngest qualified hitter at Double-A, as he won't turn 21 until August. Given the strength of his hit tool and the fact he isn't an extreme groundball hitter (40.6 GB% at Double-A), Pratt should access more game power as he adds strength to his 6-foot-3, 206-pound frame.