Brewers' Cooper Pratt: Stuffs stat sheet Saturday

Pratt went 3-for-3 with a home run, three total RBI and a stolen base in an 8-5 win over Colorado on Saturday.

Pratt accounted for Milwaukee's second run with a solo homer in the second inning, laced a run-scoring single in the fourth and hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth. The rookie finished with his second career three-hit performance and his second career long ball. Both of Pratt's home runs have come since returning from the All-Star break, and he's batting .364 (8-for-22) with four RBI and two thefts across seven contests during that span.