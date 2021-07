Ray (quadriceps) has gone 4-for-12 with three doubles and four RBI in three games since Triple-A Nashville reinstated him from the 7-day injured list June 25.

Ray was sidelined for about three and a half weeks with the quad injury. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 first-year player draft is slashing .263/.300/.474 with three home runs and two stolen bases across 100 plate appearances for Nashville this season.