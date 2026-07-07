Brewers' David Hamilton: Exits with hamstring tightness

Hamilton was removed from Monday's game against the Cardinals due to left hamstring tightness, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hamilton drove a ball to the gap in the top of the seventh inning to plate a pair of runs, but he appeared to be in discomfort after putting on the brakes after rounding second base and scurrying back to the bag. He's presumably headed for further evaluation and can be considered day-to-day until the club has more information to share on the severity of his injury. Joey Ortiz would be in line for more work at the hot corner if Hamilton is forced to miss additional game action.