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Brewers' David Hamilton: Nearing rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Manager Pat Murphy said Saturday that Hamilton (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment sometime next week, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Hamilton went on the injured list July 7 with a strained left hamstring, and although he wasn't able to return immediately after the All-Star break, it seems like he isn't too far away from activation. Joey Ortiz has filled in admirably as Hamilton's replacement at third base, posting a 1.054 OPS in Milwaukee's last eight games, so the two players may split time at the hot corner more evenly once Hamilton is cleared to return.

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