Brewers' David Hamilton: Not ready to return after break

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Sunday that Hamilton (hamstring) will miss "a couple series" following the All-Star break, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After landing on the injured list Tuesday due to a left hamstring strain, Hamilton will end up needing more than the minimum 10 days to heal up from the injury. Murphy's comments indicate that the speedy infielder will remain out for the Brewers' first six games of the second half, and it's unclear whether Hamilton will need a rehab assignment before making his return from the shelf. Joey Ortiz will likely receive the bulk of the reps at third base while Hamilton is stuck on the IL.