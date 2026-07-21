Brewers' David Hamilton: Sent out on rehab assignment

Hamilton (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hamilton has missed the last two weeks of action with a left hamstring strain but has been cleared to test things out in games. If all goes well, the speedy infielder could return for the start of the Brewers' road trip early next week. Joey Ortiz has posted a 1.013 OPS with three home runs in 11 games since Hamilton was hurt, so Hamilton could operate in more of a reserve role when he returns if the Brewers want to play the hot hand at third base.