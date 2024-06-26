Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said Wednesday that Williams (back) could return from the 60-day injured list sooner than his initial mid-to-late-July recovery timeline, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Williams was scheduled for a bullpen session Wednesday, which would have marked his first time throwing off a mound since being shut down during spring training with multiple stress fractures in his back. He will need to throw off the bump multiple times and eventually go out on a rehab assignment before being activated. That said, while Williams still has multiple checkpoints to hit in his rehab program, he looks to be in a good spot with his recovery.