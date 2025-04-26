The Yankees appear to be making a temporary change at closer after Williams squandered a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning Friday against Toronto, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports. "We'll see," manager Aaron Boone said when asked if Williams would benefit from moving to lower-leverage situations. "We'll kind of talk through this stuff. This is raw right now. We want to do everything we can to get him right, because we know how good he is and how valuable he is going to be for us."

While Friday's blown save was Williams' first of the season, he has now allowed six earned runs in his last two appearances and sits with an 11.25 ERA through his first 10 appearances in pinstripes. Boone stopped short of announcing a role change, but Martino says there is virtually no way Boone would have answered the questions the way he did "if he hadn't already decided to give Williams a break from save situations." Luke Weaver took well to the ninth-inning role down the stretch last season and has pitched brilliantly so far in 2025, making him the clear-cut favorite for saves while Williams tries to figure things out in lower-leverage spots.