Hall (knee) struck out one and allowed one hit and two walks over 1.1 innings in his latest rehab outing Thursday with Triple-A Nashville.

Hall has now made three starts for Nashville since resuming his rehab assignment June 13, but he has yet to cover more than two innings or throw more than 36 pitches in any of those outings. His usage would seem to hint that the Brewers envision Hall filling a multi-inning relief role upon his return from the 60-day injured list, after he struggled through four starts with Milwaukee (7.71 ERA, 2.27 WHIP in 16.1 innings) before being shut down April 21 with a left knee sprain.