Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Wednesday that Hall is recovering from a lat strain and won't throw for two weeks before being re-evaluated, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hall had been expected to compete for a rotation spot entering spring training after he worked out of the bullpen to close out his first season in Milwaukee, but the lat injury looks as though it could foil those plans. Even if the southpaw is cleared to resume throwing by the end of February, he would likely need at least a few weeks to get stretched out for starting duty before the season gets underway March 27. With that in mind, a relief role may represent Hall's clearest path to making the Opening Day roster, if he doesn't instead require a stint on the injured list.