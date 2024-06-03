Hall is scheduled to meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Wednesday to have his left knee evaluated, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hall remains in the midst of a shutdown period after he tweaked his sprained left knee during his second minor-league rehab appearance with Triple-A Nashville back on May 23. The right-hander said that Dr. ElAttrache told him that the MCL in his left knee is intact based on initial scans, but a treatment plan for Hall won't be fully mapped out until Dr. ElAttrache is able to evaluate the knee in person. Hall plans to rejoin the Brewers when their road trip shifts to Detroit this weekend, but it's unclear when he might be ready to resume a throwing program, much less head back out on a rehab assignment.