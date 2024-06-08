The Brewers transferred Hall (knee) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Hall's move to the 60-day IL makes him ineligible for activation until June 20, but he wasn't likely to return until at least late June anyway. The 25-year-old lefty was recommended a platelet-rich plasma injection that would've kept him sidelined until September, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, but Hall will instead attempt to pitch through his injury and re-evaluate the damage during the offseason. His spot on the 40-man roster will be given to Elieser Hernandez, who signed a one-year deal with Milwaukee on Saturday.