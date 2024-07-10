Hall (knee) did not suffer a fracture after getting hit in the forearm by a comebacker Tuesday, but he will be shut down from throwing for 3-to-10 days, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Tuesday was originally supposed to be Hall's final minor-league outing, but his stay in Nashville will once again be extended while he recovers from his latest forearm injury. The Brewers haven't yet specified a new target date for Hall's return to Milwaukee, though a timeline may emerge once he's cleared to resume throwing.