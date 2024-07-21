Hall (knee/forearm) will head to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday to resume his rehab assignment, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

While it's unclear if Hall is scheduled to pitch Sunday in Nashville's game against Norfolk, the right-hander at least isn't being shut down from throwing any longer after his rehab assignment was extended when he was hit in the left forearm by a comebacker in his last outing July 9. Though Hall has yet to cover more than three innings in any of his nine outings between his first two separate minor-league rehab assignments, general manager Matt Arnold said last Sunday that the southpaw will get stretched back out to start as he resumes pitching with Nashville. Hall had previously made all four of his appearances with Milwaukee as a starter before landing on the injured list April 21 with a left knee sprain.