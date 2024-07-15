Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said Sunday that Hall (knee/forearm) will continue to get stretched out for starting duty once he resumes his rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Hall has had his rehab assignment at Nashville shut down on two occasions, with the latest being the result of a bruised left forearm suffered when he was struck by a line drive Tuesday. Though Hall avoided structural damage to his pitching arm, he remains shut down from throwing but should be able to resume ramping up within a few days. Hall could still be a week or more away from resuming his assignment, however, which makes it unlikely that he'll be ready to return from the 60-day injured list before the end of July. Hall had previously covered between two and three innings in his last four rehab starts with Nashville while maxing out at 62 pitches.