Peralta (6-5) took the loss Friday against Washington, allowing four runs on 10 hits and no walks over five innings. He struck out six.

The Milwaukee right-hander entered this contest on a roll, pitching to a 2.45 ERA across 22 innings in his last four starts. However, Peralta wound up allowing double-digit hits for the second time this season as the Nationals cracked four extra-base hits -- three doubles and one homer. The 28-year-old finishes the first half with a 4.11 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 130:36 K:BB over 103 innings. He should line up to make his next start in the Brewers' first series after the All-Star break at Minnesota.