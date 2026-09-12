Stallings earned the save after walking one and striking out two over three hitless innings in Friday's 20-0 win over the Reds.

Stallings took over for Dustin May with Milwaukee comfortably ahead and handled the final three innings without allowing a hit. Despite the enormous margin, his three-inning stint to finish the victory qualified him for a save, and this unusual appearance was the first save of Stallings' MLB career. The right-hander was making his first appearance since retuning to the major-league roster, as he was previously demoted to Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 4. Stallings has yet to allow a run in five major-league relief appearances in 2026, posting a 11:4 K:BB through 11 innings in that span.