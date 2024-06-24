Robinson was diagnosed Monday with a UCL injury to his right elbow and will require surgery, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hogg's report doesn't specify whether Robinson will require Tommy John surgery, an internal brace procedure or some other type of hybrid operation to address the UCL injury, but the 18-year-old will be shut down for the season, and likely a significant chunk of the 2024 campaign. A 14th-round draft pick in 2023, Robinson overcame his modest pedigree to post impressive numbers in the Complex League, accruing a 2.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB while holding opposing batters to a .209 average over 18.2 innings before being placed on the 7-day injured list June 17.