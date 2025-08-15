default-cbs-image
The Brewers placed Collins on the paternity list Friday.

Collins will step away from the team for personal reasons. The move was one of many made by Milwaukee on Friday, but Steward Berroa and Tyler Black were called up from Triple-A Nashville. Berroa and Christian Yelich are the likeliest candidates to see action at left field while Collins is away.

