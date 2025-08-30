Collins went 2-for-3 with a two-run double and a steal during Friday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Collins put the finishing touches on the Brewers' five-run six inning with a double to right field that brought Caleb Durbin and Andrew Vaughn home. Collins has cooled off at the plate since mid-August, but he still sports a .298/.390/.484 slash line with six steals, three homers and 25 RBI in 147 plate appearances since the All-Star break.