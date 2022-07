The Brewers have selected Misiorowski with the 63rd overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Misiorowski comes from the junior college ranks and hits 100 mph with his fastball. The pitch is also aided by his extension from a 6-foot-7 frame and he gets good spin on all his pitches. He is only 190 pounds, so there is some projection left. The Brewers will work on adding a solid third pitch.