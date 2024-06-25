The Brewers selected Kuhnel's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Kuhnel signed a minor-league deal with Milwaukee on June 11, and he'll now get another shot in the majors after giving up two earned runs while striking out eight batters and walking three through five innings with Nashville. Although the 29-year-old right-hander has found success in the minors this season across the three organizations he's been a part of, his 6.30 career ERA in the majors will likely limit him to low-leverage situations while with the Brewers. Carlos F. Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A to clear space for Kuhnel on the active roster, and Robert Gasser (elbow) was moved to the 60-day IL to free up a 40-man spot.