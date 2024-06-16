Ortiz went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Saturday in a 3-1 win against Cincinnati.

All of Milwaukee's runs in the contest came on Ortiz's fifth-inning homer off Reds starter Andrew Abbott. The long ball was Ortiz's first since May 17 -- a span of 24 games. Power isn't a big part of Ortiz's profile, but he's proven plenty capable with the bat in his first full season in the majors, slashing .281/.381/.472 with six home runs, 27 RBI, 26 runs, four stolen bases and a 28:31 BB:K through 211 plate appearances.