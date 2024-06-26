Ortiz was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Rangers in the bottom of the sixth inning with an apparent injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. He went hitless in two at-bats before leaving the game.

Ortiz ran into the tarp while chasing after a pop-up in the top of the sixth, and though he initially stayed in the game, he was lifted in favor of a pinch hitter in the bottom of the frame. It's not clear yet what injury Ortiz might be dealing with, but the Brewers should offer more clarity soon.