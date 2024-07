The Brewers have selected Holobetz with the 156th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Holobetz logged a career-high 62.2 innings this spring for Old Dominion, finishing with a 4.31 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 52 strikeouts. He has primarily pitched out of the bullpen during his career, and the strikeout totals don't jump off the page, so this could be a money-saving pick by the Brewers.