The Brewers have selected Knoth with the 33rd overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

One of the youngest pitchers in the class, the 17-year-old Knoth (turns 18 in August) has shot up boards this spring, as his stuff has been up across the board. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound righty has a repeatable delivery and a mid-90s fastball that already touches 98 mph. His slider has surpassed 3,000 RPM and projects to be a plus or double-plus offering at peak. Knoth's spin proficiency is also evident in his low-80s curveball, which could also be a plus pitch in time. His changeup is the weakest part of his repertoire, which is true of many pitchers his age. He lacks prototypical size, but Knoth checks all the other boxes scouts look for in burgeoning young starters.