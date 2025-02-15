Knoth underwent Tommy John surgery during the offseason and will miss the entire 2025 campaign, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Knoth spent his entire first season as a pro with Single-A Carolina, finishing with a 4.48 ERA and 1.40 WHIP alongside a 96:40 K:BB over 84.1 innings. However, he spent the final month of the year on the injured list due to an elbow injury that will ultimately cost him another whole season. The 19-year-old right-hander will now spend the next several months recovering from the procedure before turning his focus to returning sometime in 2026.