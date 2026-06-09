Brewers' Luis Lara: Nets $31 million contract extension

The Brewers agreed to a seven-year, $31 million contract extension with Lara on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The deal includes three club options, potentially locking Lara up through the 2035 season, and it can max out at $79 million. It's another pre-arbitration contract extension completed by the Brewers after they inked Cooper Pratt to an eight-year, $50.75 million contract extension in April. Lara entered the 2026 season without much hype but has particularly broken through from a power perspective, slashing .338/.447/.500 with seven home runs, 18 stolen bases and a 39:32 BB:K over 56 games with Triple-A Nashville. The 21-year-old will need to be added to the 40-man roster once the extension is official, which clears a potential hurdle to Lara being promoted to the majors. Lara could take over as the Brewers' primary center fielder at some point this summer.