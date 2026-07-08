Brewers' Luis Lara: Productive in MLB debut

Lara went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Cardinals.

Called up for his big-league debut Tuesday when David Hamilton (hamstring) landed on the IL, Lara got the start in center field and batted second in the nightcap, and he made an immediate impact. The 21-year-old switch hitter broke out at Triple-A Nashville this season, posting a .324/.436/.474 slash line over 78 games with 24 steals in 31 attempts and more walks (55) than strikeouts (47), and he's got a clear path to earning a regular spot in the Milwaukee outfield thanks to the seven-year, $31 million contract extension he signed last month.