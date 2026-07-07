Brewers' Luis Lara: Promotion decision not finalized

The Brewers have not yet made a decision on a potential promotion of Lara from Triple-A Nashville, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

A report from Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com earlier Tuesday indicated that Lara would be called up ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader in St. Louis. While that could still happen, the Brewers won't make a decision until the MRI results on David Hamilton's left hamstring are in. Lara has produced a .321/.432/.470 batting line with nine home runs, 24 stolen bases and a 54:48 BB:K over 78 contests with Nashville this season.