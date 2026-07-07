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Brewers' Luis Lara: Promotion official

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Brewers recalled Lara from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

There were some conflicting reports about whether Milwaukee would be promoting the 21-year-old Tuesday while David Hamilton (hamstring) continues to be evaluated, but the top prospect has now officially been called up ahead of the doubleheader in St. Louis. Lara inked a seven-year, $31 million extension with the Brewers in early June and has been an offensive force at Nashville this year with a .324/.436/.474 slash line, nine homers and 24 steals in 78 games. Milwaukee's starting outfield is currently in good health, so Lara may have to settle for a semi-regular role, unless the club is willing to give him a look in right field over Sal Frelick.

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