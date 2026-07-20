Brewers' Luis Lara: Sitting again Monday

Lara is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

Lara will remain on the bench for the second straight game, even after Milwaukee placed Sal Frelick (shoulder) on the injured list Sunday. Rather than Lara, the main beneficiary of Frelick's absence could be Andrew Vaughn. Jake Bauers will start at Frelick's spot in right field for the second day in a row to open up first base for Vaughn. Even though he may remain in more of a part-time role versus right-handed pitching, the switch-hitting Lara should be a regular part of the lineup when the Brewers face lefties.