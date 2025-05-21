Single-A Carolina placed Pena on its 7-day injured list Wednesday due to a concussion, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 18-year-old skipped complex ball and joined Single-A Carolina for his first taste of minor-league action, and he's raked in his first 25 games with three homers, 21 steals and a .327/.400/.505 slash line. Pena will be out for at least the next week due to the concussion, but once healthy it may not be long before he's moved up to High-A Wisconsin given his strong performance.