Pena is hitting .407 with two home runs, three steals and a 16.7 percent strikeout rate in seven games since getting activated off the concussion injured list for Single-A Carolina on May 28.

Pena was excellent before the concussion as well, but he's been even better since returning after missing 10 days. He shares the left side of the infield with Jesus Made, so Pena has split time between shortstop and third base. He could also end up at second base or could try his hand at center field. On the season, the 18-year-old is slashing .344/.407/.563 with five home runs, 24 steals and a 10.3 percent strikeout rate in 32 games.