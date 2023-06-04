Urias (hamstring) is expected to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game versus the Orioles, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Urias has been out for two months with a severe hamstring strain, but the infielder was able to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on May 24 and has apparently made a full recovery from the injury. The Brewers will need to make room on the 40-man roster in order to incorporate Urias, as he's currently on the 60-day injured list. Once active, Urias could settle back into a regular role at third base, but his playing time could become more infrequent when Willy Adames (concussion) likely returns from the 7-day injured list later in the week to make the Milwaukee infield more crowded.