The Brewers have selected Dinges with the 123rd overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Dinges was announced as a catcher despite not catching much at Florida State. Milwaukee has had success teaching players to be better receivers, so this could be a developmental project. He slashed .323/.415/.583 with 15 home runs and more walks (38) than strikeouts (37) in 64 games in his lone year for the Seminoles.