Mathias went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Nationals.

Getting the start at second base and hitting ninth, Mathias helped spark a rally from an 8-1 deficit in the seventh inning when he took Patrick Corbin deep, but the Brewers ran out of time to tie things up. The 27-year-old has been extremely productive for Triple-A Nashville this season, slashing .325/.426/.526 through 34 games, but Saturday's homer and steal were his first for Milwaukee in three games as he's bounced on and off the roster. With Kolten Wong (calf) on the shelf, however, Mathias might get a chance to carve out a regular role in the majors in the short term.