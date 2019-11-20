Brewers' Mark Mathias: Sent to Milwaukee
Mathias was shipped from Cleveland to Milwaukee in exchange for minor-league catcher Andres Melendez on Wednesday.
Mathias was subsequently added to the Brewers' 40-man roster to protect him from selection in the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The 25-year-old hit a respectable .269/.335/.442 with 12 homers and 13 steals for Triple-A Columbus last season. He'd have a better chance to make a big-league bench if he could play shortstop, though he appeared there just three times last season, splitting most of his time between second and third.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...
-
Prospects: Top 10 catchers
Between some noteworthy draft picks and the surplus of bat-first types quickly ascending the...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...