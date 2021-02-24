Arcia will work at third base "a substantial amount" during spring training, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Arcia is most likely to see playing time at shortstop this season, but Luis Arcia should also get increased reps at the position during spring training. As a result, manager Craig Counsell said that the team will move Arcia around during camp, and he could see plenty of time at the hot corner. The 26-year-old slashed .260/.317/.416 with five home runs and 20 RBI over 59 games in 2020.